Opening of Yellow Line to spark red-hot property growth: Colliers

Land prices in the "Srinakarin-Suan Luang'' area are reaching 420,000 baht per square wah (4 square metres), while developers set to anchor the location for the next 10 years with 19,000 condo units.

Colliers research noted that the area is now a “yellow zone”, but city planners may reclassify it as a "red zone", which will accelerate real-estate development and push up land prices by an estimated 50%.

The Yellow Metro Line will open for free trial rides from Lat Phrao to Samrong, covering a distance of 30.4 kilometres, on Saturday.

The monorail system consists of 23 stations, starting from the Ratchada-Lat Phrao junction. It runs along Lat Phrao Road to the Bangkapi intersection, where it turns right onto Srinakarin Road. It passes through the Srinakarin, Sri Udom, and Sri Thepa intersections. From there, it turns right onto Theparak Road and ends at the intersection with Sukhumvit Road, at the Samrong Station.

A significant rise in land prices along the Yellow Metro Line has occurred over the past 10 years, with a continuous upward trend expected in the future, Colliers said.

Phattarachai Taweewong, director of research at Colliers International’s Thailand office, said that in the past 10 years the development of real-estate projects along the Yellow Metro Line has included the opening of over 19,229 condominium units.

There has been continuous investment by developers, including completed projects, projects under development, and projects awaiting development opportunities, he added.

Developer Pruksa had purchased a 12-rai land plot in Happyland Market with a value of over 2 billion baht. It planned to construct six buildings with a total of 2,000 units, estimated to be worth 4 billion to 5 billion baht.