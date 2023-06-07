2 arrested as Thai cops foil another shipment of monkeys to Laos

It is believed the monkeys would have ended up in restaurants serving exotic meat.

Alerted by the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division (NRECD), Highway Police stopped a sedan on Highway No 2096 in Udon Thani’s Nong Mek sub-district on Tuesday.

Upon opening the boot, police found 27 sedated monkeys tied up and crammed into net bags. One of them had been suffocated to death.

The two men were handed over to Nong Han Police Station on charges of having protected animals with intent to sell.