Move Forward investigating fishy spending by Rice Department

A fair was originally scheduled for June 1-7 at the Golden Jubilee Museum of Agriculture in Pathum Thani province.

It was to be organised by the Rice Department to promote the use of technology to reduce farmers’ production costs.

The Move Forward Party received a complaint from officials at the Rice Department saying the budget for the fair was too high and that there might have been irregularities in the budget planning, the party’s deputy spokesman, Karoonpon Tieansuwan, told a press conference on Thursday.

Initial investigations found that the budget was initially set at 15 million baht with a goal of holding a seven-day fair for at least 25,000 people in Pathum Thani, Karoonpon said.

“On April 19, due to unforeseeable circumstances that prevented the department from organising a large event, it decided to change the plan to host three smaller events with a budget of 7.5 million baht,” he said.

These events included a fair at the Rice Department’s headquarters in Bangkok on June 5-6 that had a budget of less than 3 million baht, a fair at a rice research institute in Phitsanulok province on June 16-17 (1.5 million baht), and a fair at a Nakhon Ratchasima rice institute on June 23-24 (1.5 million baht).

Another 1.5 million baht was earmarked for public relations.