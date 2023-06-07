Move Forward dismisses reports it plans to expel migrant workers
The Move Forward Party ”categorically denies” foreign media reports that it has a policy to expel migrant workers from Thailand and has never even discussed doing this, it said on Wednesday, after Cambodian media reported a false claim made by that country’s prime minister.
"The Move Forward Party categorically denies reports in certain media outlets alleging that the party has a policy to repatriate migrant workers from neighbouring countries," it said in a Facebook post.
It also reaffirmed its plan to do the opposite. The party wants to make it easier for foreign nationals to work in Thailand and to expand access to labour protection for all workers regardless of their nationality, it said.
According to a report in Khmer Times, Prime Minister Hun Sen told an audience of factory workers on Saturday that the election-winning Move Forward Party plans to expel Cambodian workers from Thailand.
Hun Sen said any plan by Thailand to expel foreign migrant workers – especially those from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar – would damage the economies of the countries that supply workers as well as Thailand’s because it relies heavily on foreign labour, according to the report.
In its Facebook post, Move Forward said that making it easier for foreign nationals to work in Thailand will help Thai entrepreneurs find employees.
Migrant workers are vital for the Thai economy, especially in labour-intensive industries, Move Forward said, adding that Thailand is facing a shortage of workers as the country ages.
Thailand’s economic development will not succeed without migrant workers, it added.
Move Forward said the party will focus on promoting cooperation with Asean partners to ensure economic stability and promote rights in the region.
A growing economy, stable politics, and fair society in Asean will bring prosperity to the entire region, it said.