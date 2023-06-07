Move Forward dismisses reports it plans to expel migrant workers

"The Move Forward Party categorically denies reports in certain media outlets alleging that the party has a policy to repatriate migrant workers from neighbouring countries," it said in a Facebook post.

It also reaffirmed its plan to do the opposite. The party wants to make it easier for foreign nationals to work in Thailand and to expand access to labour protection for all workers regardless of their nationality, it said.

According to a report in Khmer Times, Prime Minister Hun Sen told an audience of factory workers on Saturday that the election-winning Move Forward Party plans to expel Cambodian workers from Thailand.

Hun Sen said any plan by Thailand to expel foreign migrant workers – especially those from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar – would damage the economies of the countries that supply workers as well as Thailand’s because it relies heavily on foreign labour, according to the report.