Technological advances replace chemicals in ridding rice of pests
The National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO) is encouraging enterprises to introduce technology into their business operations to enable Thailand to be out of the middle-income trap by 2037.
NXPO president Kitipong Promwong said on Sunday that Thailand has developed significant infrastructure and personnel in the fields of science, technology and innovation.
He added that Chiang Mai University's Science and Technology Park (CMU STeP) has enabled small enterprises to generate up to 300 million baht compared to 1 to 2 million baht just a few years ago.
“We believe we will be able to achieve our goal of developing 1,000 innovation-driven enterprises capable of generating 1 billion baht in revenue within five years,” he said.
He said one of CMU STeP's projects that promotes an innovation-driven economy is the Uniform Thermal Distribution of Radio Frequency Technology (UTD RF), which eliminates weevils and their eggs from rice.
UTD RF ensures the safety of consumers while increasing income for farmers, he said, adding that this technology has already been accepted by the rice milling industry, cooperatives and community enterprises.
Customers are willing to spend more on rice that has gone through the UTD RF process rather than on grains where chemicals have been to eliminate weevils, he added.
CMU STeP director Tanyanuparb Anantana said the agency is also working on other technologies and research in six areas, namely:
1. Providing laboratory services, such as testing, calibration and analysis
2. Giving advice on business operations from starting a business to penetrating the market
3. Conducting research and development of innovative businesses
4. Business matching and recommending appropriate funding sources
5. Providing working spaces and meeting rooms
6. Providing facilities and utilities suited to the innovation eco-system