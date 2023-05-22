Technological advances replace chemicals in ridding rice of pests

NXPO president Kitipong Promwong said on Sunday that Thailand has developed significant infrastructure and personnel in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

He added that Chiang Mai University's Science and Technology Park (CMU STeP) has enabled small enterprises to generate up to 300 million baht compared to 1 to 2 million baht just a few years ago.

“We believe we will be able to achieve our goal of developing 1,000 innovation-driven enterprises capable of generating 1 billion baht in revenue within five years,” he said.