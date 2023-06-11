Fares to be collected on Yellow Line from July 3: MRTA

The MRTA has been monitoring the readiness of the Yellow Line service during the trial run, the route of which will be extended to cover all 23 stations from Lat Phrao to Samrong from June 12. Operating hours will also be extended to 6am to 8pm. Passengers can interchange with the BTS Green Line at Samrong Station, the Airport Rail Link at Hua Mak Station, the Eastern Line at Hua Mak Station, and the Blue Line at Lat Phrao Station.

According to Surapong Laoha-Unya, CEO of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the BTS Skytrain and a business partner in the Yellow Line project), the Yellow Line will offer a joint ticketing system to provide convenience for commuters transiting from the monorail to the Skytrain system.

The Yellow Line will also implement the EMV contactless system, supporting payments with all credit and debit cards sporting the EMV symbol. Passengers can also pay using BTS Skytrain Rabbit cards. Special price promotions will be offered to encourage the public to use the Yellow Line.