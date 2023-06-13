Nearly 6,400 people laid low in Phuket by digestive disease outbreak

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office is going all out to contain the spread of the diseases that has infected 6,382 people from June 5 to 12.

About 70% of the patients have been infected with norovirus, which causes inflammation of the digestive system and spreads quickly, Dr Kusak said.

However, he said the number of patients with diarrhoea had declined, adding that students who developed symptoms earlier had recovered.