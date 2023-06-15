Recriminalising cannabis may kill Thailand’s flowering weed industry: experts

Panthep Puaphongphan, dean of Rangsit University's Institute of Integrative Medicine and Anti-Aging, said if cannabis is relisted as a narcotic, possession without a doctor's prescription will be considered a criminal offence.

People who grow cannabis will be considered narcotics producers, while consumers may be penalised even for medical use, he said.

Move Forward has pledged to roll back cannabis decriminalisation if it takes power, a move that would threaten thousands of weed stalls, shops, and dispensaries that have mushroomed nationwide since last June.

He said the policy also requires animal and human testing of cannabis-containing medicines, which would increase the price for these items and expel small players from the market.

Only large drug manufacturers and medical corporations would gain benefits from the policy, he said.

This would run counter to one of the stated motivations for legalising marijuana, which was to allow grassroots communities to grow and market the herb to increase local incomes.

Panthep added that doctors would also be reluctant to prescribe cannabis-containing drugs because of the high prices.

The academic said Move Forward’s policy would also impact the food and food supplement business, as operators would no longer be able to add cannabis to their products.

He predicted that patients, farmers and businesses would protest and demand a review of the policy if it is implemented in its present form.

"There will be protest if cannabis becomes a narcotic again as there are now many stakeholders," he said.

He also suggested that Move Forward could focus on regulating rather than banning cannabis, by for example upgrading the draft bill on cannabis usage with increased penalties for misuse.