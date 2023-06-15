Serial cyanide killer had accomplice in at least 4 murders: police

Surachate said the charges were added to the report late as police had only recently discovered the transaction records.

“The evidence shows that the person knew about the killings in four or five cases,” he said.

Earlier, police charged Sararat’s former husband, Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, with receiving stolen property and forging and using official documents.

Police have also charged Sararat’s lawyer, Thanicha Aeksuwannawat with helping her client destroy or conceal evidence of a crime.

Sararat has been charged with murdering 15 people with cyanide in a killing spree that spanned seven provinces – Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani and Mukdahan.

Sararat was arrested on April 25 following the death of Siriporn “Koy” Khanwong, 32, a resident of Kanchanburi. Tests showed Siriporn died of cyanide poisoning.

Her death led to police investigations and complaints that Sararat may have been responsible for the deaths of 14 other people.

Most of the alleged victims owed money to Sararat. Police say all 15 alleged victims were either with Sararat or consumed food, drinks or herbs she gave them, just before they died.