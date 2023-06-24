Ceremony at Tham Luang marks 5th anniversary of rescue mission

Photos of ex-Thai Navy Seal diver Saman Kunan, who died during the mission, ex-Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, who died on Wednesday, and Wild Boars football team member Duangphet Promthep, who died earlier this year in England, were set up in the area to commemorate their passing.

The ceremony was presided over by Mae Sai district chief Narongpol Kid-arn and included the offering of alms to 39 monks and a religious ceremony to pay respects to sacred things in the cave and pray for the prosperity of all those who were involved in the brave rescue mission.

The members of the Wild Boars football team, as well as their relatives, were present at the ceremony.