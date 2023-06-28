Bangkok warmly welcomes WCEC participants

The three-day biennial conference, the first meeting of the WCEC since the pandemic, and the 16th edition since being launched in 1991 by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was held from June 24-26 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

In his welcoming address, Chadchart praised the unity of participating industry and business leaders of Chinese descent, noting that they are responsible for economic and cultural prosperity in China and the countries to which they move. He said that Chinese people have helped build the history of Thailand and Bangkok and contributed to its development across social, economic, and cultural dimensions.

“Your participation in this year’s WCEC will strengthen the relationship, friendship and unity in the global community and help us overcome current and future challenges, leading to a sustainable development of society, economy and environment,” Chadchart said.

The 16th WCEC was co-hosted by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Hong Kong-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce. The meeting focused on promoting business cooperation under Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and linking Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to China’s Belt and Road Initiative to complement the ‘New Silk Road’ mega infrastructure network linking China, Asia and Europe.

Trade between Thailand and China last year rose 1.53% year on year to 3.69 trillion baht, accounting for nearly 18% of Thailand’s overall trade and making China the kingdom’s top trading partner.