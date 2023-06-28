Plan for 29 new Bangkok train routes finalised next month

The new Cabinet is expected to be appointed at the beginning of August.

M-MAP2 will expand the city rail network over 20 years from 2030 to 2049, DRT director-general Pichet Kunadhamraks said on Tuesday.

M-MAP2 will succeed M-MAP1, the masterplan to build 10 electric train lines and extensions of existing lines between 2010 and 2029.

The main lines built so far include the MRT Orange Line (Thailand Cultural Centre-Min Buri), the SRT Red Line (Taling Chan-Bang Sue-Rangsit), the MRT Pink Line monorail (Khae Rai-Min Buri), and the MRT Yellow Line monorail (Lat Phrao-Samrong).

M-MAP2 contains plans for an additional 29 train routes serving Bangkok and its surroundings. The plan aims to reduce congestion, support city expansion, and connect with other forms of transport.