Plai Sak Surin’s wounds need treatment before an intensive diagnosis can be done, say vets
The 29-year-old male elephant brought back from Sri Lanka is being given urgent treatment before veterinarians can conduct an intensive diagnosis once his quarantine is over.
Plai Sak Surin is being quarantined at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang.
The centre’s director Suratchai Inwiset said he is being given preliminary care for obvious symptoms which include an inability to bend the left front leg, an abscess on the hip, a cataract in the right eye and abnormalities in his nails and feet. Blood samples have also been collected to see if the elephant is suffering from any contagious diseases.
Suratchai said Plai Sak Surin is getting used to his new mahouts and surroundings. Once the elephant has settled down, he will be introduced to new activities.
Plai Sak Surin was given to Sri Lanka as a goodwill gesture in 2001 when he was about 10 years old. The Sri Lankan government then gave the elephant to Kande Vihara Temple to serve as a carrier of holy Buddha relics during religious ceremonies.
However, Thai authorities were asked to take him back after he began developing severe health problems. The elephant arrived in Chiang Mai on Sunday in a heavy transport Ilyushin II-76 plane.