Plai Sak Surin’s wounds need treatment before an intensive diagnosis can be done, say vets

Plai Sak Surin was given to Sri Lanka as a goodwill gesture in 2001 when he was about 10 years old. The Sri Lankan government then gave the elephant to Kande Vihara Temple to serve as a carrier of holy Buddha relics during religious ceremonies.

However, Thai authorities were asked to take him back after he began developing severe health problems. The elephant arrived in Chiang Mai on Sunday in a heavy transport Ilyushin II-76 plane.