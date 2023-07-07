Effort underway to breathe new life into Bangkok’s ageing trees

Most of the city’s green areas were transformed into construction sites as economic growth transformed Bangkok into a metropolis. But as the city expanded, buildings supplanted trees and most of those left are ageing and in decay, officials say.

The BMA’s Environment Office, Big Trees Foundation, Thai Beverage Plc, and the organisers of Sustainability Expo 2023 are working together to save the last large rain trees in Benchakitti Park, which is located next to Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

A recent survey by Big Trees and the Thai Arboriculture Association found that 15 rain trees in the park have decaying roots, mould, and are infested with worms. The soil around their roots is also too tightly compressed.

The rehabilitation effort started with trees in “critical condition”. They are all located in the park’s skywalk zone. They were pruned about one month ago and have since started sprouting new leaves.