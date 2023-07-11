Undocumented Myanmar children must be protected

The officials told the meeting that the children who were sent back had confirmed their desire to return and had valid residential registrations in Myanmar. The guardians of some of the children had confirmed their decisions but there were still some cases where the children did not have guardians present to receive them and some of the youngsters were residing with relatives who refused to take them back.

Surachet expressed the view that this case must be viewed from multiple dimensions and should not solely focus on law enforcement. The children, he stressed, not only have rights but also need access to education, as they will be an important workforce for Thailand in the future. A balance must therefore be found to ensure that these children can receive proper education in accordance with the law.

In the meantime, the remaining children have been housed in shelters while efforts are made to coordinate with the parents or guardians on the neighboring country's side. If the children wish to continue their education, discussions will be held with the Secretary-General of the OBEC to facilitate their enrollment in schools that can accommodate them. However, the consent of the parents or guardians is required, as many areas in Myanmar are affected by armed conflict and lack educational opportunities.