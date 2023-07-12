Met department warns of heavy rain, flash floods
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding are likely in many parts of Thailand today and tomorrow, particularly in parts of the northeastern, eastern, and southern regions due to southwestern monsoon over the Andaman sea and the Gulf of Thailand
Heavy and accumulated rainfall may result in sudden flooding and overflowing rivers, especially in hilly areas and areas near waterways.
The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see wave heights of approximately 1 metre rising to 2 metres during storms. The situation is likely to worsen on July 16-17 with wave height increasing to 3 metres. Small vessels should refrain from venturing out to sea during this period.