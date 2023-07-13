Mahidol University debuts ESG tracking system for Thai companies

The tracking system was developed through a partnership between the college and Australia's University of New South Wales.

Vichita said social responsibility and environmental concerns are required for all businesses worldwide. Some businesses, particularly large ones or those listed on the stock exchange, have already adopted the ESG principles and disclosed their results in annual reports.

Unfortunately, the majority of Thai businesses, most of which are small and medium-sized enterprises, are still not ready or committed to following the ESG path, Vichita said.

"The reasons why Thai SMEs are not following ESG practices, despite the fact that it is a must, are because they don't know how to do it or where to start," she explained.

The ESG tracking system was designed at the University of New South Wales and is being used in Australia and Singapore. The College of Management worked with the Australian university to build a Thai version of the system.