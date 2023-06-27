Businesses Experiencing a Disconnect between Sustainability practices and Digital Transformation

A head of operations at a FMCG company in Thailand explained, "The pandemic has changed the way we do our business today. If we did not pivot our business model and go big on eCommerce and DTC (direct to consumer) we would have struggled as a business. The digital transformation journey in our business has been quite successful and we plan to continue this journey going forward."

Sustainability practices (ESG) and Digital Transformation efforts not on the same page

While sustainability is one of the top 3 business priorities for the next three years, it does not even feature as one of the top 5 challenges for businesses across markets and sectors. Instead challenges such as increasing competition, digital transformation, driving growth (top line), improving profitability (bottom line), and talent management are seen as top five challenges by businesses.

The top three drivers for adopting sustainable frameworks are reputation (45 %), following industry operations standards (36 %) and adhering to Regulatory framework and compliance (24 %).

The technology, telecom, and data centre vertical (82 %) was seen as the top vertical which already has a sustainable IT strategy in place followed by manufacturing (79 %) and essential services/ public sector (66 %). While the public sector lags in this regard, 31 % said that they will embark on their sustainable IT strategy journey in the next year.

Digital transformation can enable sustainability by making businesses more efficient, reducing their environmental impact, and helping them meet sustainability goals. Engaging the right digital technologies can help monitor and optimize energy usage, reduce waste, and streamline supply chains. The knowledge and importance of a sustainable IT strategy can be improved if backed by an effective IT monitoring backbone.



Research Methodology

Paessler's Keeping Watch: Monitoring Your Path to a Sustainable IT report was conducted by Intuit Research from December 2022 to March 2023, to understand the current state of sustainability practices among businesses, and deep dive into drivers and barriers in deploying sustainability IT practices.

Key business decision makers of large businesses (with revenue of US$ 50 million to over US$ 1 billion) were interviewed in six countries, namely, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. Opinion was gathered from senior business decision-makers across three key sectors - Manufacturing, Essential Services, and Tech / Telecom / Data centres.

