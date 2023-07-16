Monsoon warning: Flash floods in North, menacing waves in South

The Meteorological Department is also warning that rivers may overflow in both areas.

A southwest monsoon will hit the upper and lower south, with waves rising above three metres in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, the department warned.

Waves are expected to be at least two metres high in the lower southern region, but in areas hit by thunderstorms their height will rise, the department said, advising boat operators to avoid thunderstorms. Boat operators in the upper southern region should keep their vessels docked over the next 24 hours as waves could exceed three metres in height during thunderstorms, the department warned.

A southwest monsoon will pummel the area over the next 24 hours, it said.

Tropical Storm "Talim" is moving in a west-northwest direction from the South China Sea and will make landfall in Vietnam on Tuesday or Wednesday, the department said.