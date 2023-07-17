Family of Thai woman killed in S Korean floods appeal for help
Relatives of a Thai female worker who died in the flooding in South Korea have called on relevant agencies to arrange to have her remains brought to Nakhon Ratchasima's Khon Buri district as soon as possible.
Patcharamon Ratkratoke, 33, was among 39 fatalities of the recent flooding and landslides in South Korea after heavy monsoon rainfall caused a major reservoir to overflow.
The deceased's younger sister Mintra Sudathip, 25, said on Sunday that she heard about Patcharamon’s death on Saturday from her brother-in-law, Supicha Suakratoke, 33.
She expects South Korean agencies to cremate Patcharamon's body before allowing Supicha to bring his deceased's wife’s back to Thailand.
She added that South Korean agencies would take some time as there were many victims affected by the flooding, noting that Patcharamon and Supicha were working in South Korea illegally.
“We therefore ask the relevant agencies or indeed anyone who can help to bring my sister and brother-in-law back to Thailand as soon as possible, she said.
Meanwhile, the deceased's mother, Sompong Ratkratoke, 51, said the news had come as a shock.
She said Patcharamon went to South Korea four years ago and worked hard to repay her debts and take care of her family in Thailand. She added that the deceased had three daughters living in Thailand.
“If possible, I want to represent my child because I want her to be reunited with her family,” she said.
According to the Facebook page of the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul on Sunday, many areas in South Korea have been hard hit by the flooding. Forecasters say the heavy rains will continue for the next two weeks.
The embassy also warned Thai people in South Korea to beware of landslides and flash flooding in many areas. Those needing assistance can contact the embassy at [+8210] 6747-0095 and [+8210] 3099 2955.