Family of Thai woman killed in S Korean floods appeal for help

She added that South Korean agencies would take some time as there were many victims affected by the flooding, noting that Patcharamon and Supicha were working in South Korea illegally.

“We therefore ask the relevant agencies or indeed anyone who can help to bring my sister and brother-in-law back to Thailand as soon as possible, she said.

Meanwhile, the deceased's mother, Sompong Ratkratoke, 51, said the news had come as a shock.

She said Patcharamon went to South Korea four years ago and worked hard to repay her debts and take care of her family in Thailand. She added that the deceased had three daughters living in Thailand.

“If possible, I want to represent my child because I want her to be reunited with her family,” she said.