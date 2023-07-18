Storm Talim advances on Thailand

The department said the storm is hovering over Guangxi region in Southern China with wind speeds at the eye of about 100 km/hour. It is moving west at 20 km/hour and is expected to make landfall in upper Vietnam today or tomorrow and will downgrade into a depression and a severe low-pressure area, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rather strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf.

These conditions will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North, the Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South regions until Thursday, said the department.

The department warned people to be beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and low-lying land. Transport should also take more caution in thundershowers.

The department also forecast that from Tuesday to Thursday the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will experience strong winds and waves up to 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres in storms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should keep ashore during this period and pay attention to weather updates.