Expressway tolls likely to rise by 5 baht: EXAT
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) is to consider hiking toll fees of three expressways by 5 baht in line with rising inflation during its board meeting next Tuesday (July 25), a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The Burapha Withi and Chalong Rat expressways come under the infrastructure investment agreement of Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF), which allows adjustment of the toll fee every 5 years based on inflation and the consumer price index.
During the pandemic, Exat asked TFFIF managers, namely Krungthai Asset Management and MFC Asset Management, to postpone the hike so as not to add to people’s financial burden.
The next adjustment is due on September 1.
Meanwhile, the Kanchanapisek Expressway which is managed by Exat will also undergo fee adjustment, since the authority has maintained the price for over 10 years. The hike will be based on the consumer price index and will therefore match the rate of the two expressways.
With the 5-baht hike, the new fee for the three expressways will be as follows:
1. Burapha Withi Expressway (Bang Na - Chonburi)
- 4-wheel vehicles: Starting at 25 baht and capped at 60 baht
- 6 to 10-wheel vehicles: Starting at 55 baht and capped at 150 baht
- More than 10-wheel vehicles: Starting at 80 baht and capped at 225 baht
2. Chalong Rat Expressway (Ramindra – Artnarong)
- 4-wheel vehicles: 45 baht
- 6 to 10-wheel vehicles: 65 baht
- More than 10-wheel vehicles: 85 baht
3. Kanchanapisek Expressway (Bang Phli – Suksawat)
- 4-wheel vehicles: Starting at 20 baht and capped at 60 baht
- 6-wheel vehicles: Starting at 30 baht and capped at 110 baht
- 8 to 10-wheel vehicles: Starting at 40 baht and capped at 120 baht
- More than 10-wheel vehicles: Starting at 40 baht and capped at 165 baht
In 2022, the three expressways reported average traffic per day at 128,219, 193,150 and 218,082 vehicles, respectively.