Expressway tolls likely to rise by 5 baht: EXAT

The Burapha Withi and Chalong Rat expressways come under the infrastructure investment agreement of Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF), which allows adjustment of the toll fee every 5 years based on inflation and the consumer price index.

During the pandemic, Exat asked TFFIF managers, namely Krungthai Asset Management and MFC Asset Management, to postpone the hike so as not to add to people’s financial burden.

The next adjustment is due on September 1.

Meanwhile, the Kanchanapisek Expressway which is managed by Exat will also undergo fee adjustment, since the authority has maintained the price for over 10 years. The hike will be based on the consumer price index and will therefore match the rate of the two expressways.