MONDAY, July 24, 2023
Downpours will continue to hit Bangkok today

SUNDAY, July 23, 2023

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Bangkok today with downpours expected to hit 80% of the city, according to the Meteorological Department.

Downpours are also expected in the lower northern region, the Northeast and the Central regions, as well as the east coast. A southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area off the south coast of Vietnam will lead to high waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, the department said.

It forecast that waves will be two to three metres high in both areas, and one to two metres high in the lower Gulf of Thailand.

