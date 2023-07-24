Fighting in Kayah State intensifies following airstrikes
The ongoing hostilities between the Myanmar military and Karenni resistance forces in Kayah State opposite Mae Hong Son have intensified following airstrikes by the Myanmar Army over the weekend.
A Karenni Army source said on Sunday that Karenni soldiers had been deployed to ambush Myanmar troops at their Takhaekong base opposite Mae Hong Son's Pang Moo and Mok Champae subdistricts.
The Myanmar military retaliated with four airstrikes using FTC-2000G and K-8 aircraft from 6pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday, the source said, adding that airstrikes injured three Karenni soldiers.
Some 9,064 Karenni people have fled the war in Kayah State to seek shelter in Mae Hong Son, with 4,473 in Mae Sariang district, 820 in Khun Yuam district, and 3,771 in Muang district.