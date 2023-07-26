Thailand ranks 7th among world tea producers

It’s a market that’s expanding at 6-7% annually, and by 2025, the culture of consuming tea is projected to increase by 5%, for a total of 7.4 million kilograms of tea, says Asst Prof Dr Piyaporn Chueamchaitrakun, head of the Tea and Coffee Institute at Mae Fah Luang University in Chiang Rai.

The top eight tea-producing nations in 2022 are as follows:

1. China, which is the largest tea exporter, with a value of US$99.8 billion (3.4 trillion baht), 2. India, with a value of US$15.7 billion (540.27 billion baht)

3. Japan, with a value of US$14.5 billion (498.98 billion baht)

4. The US, with a value of US$13.4 billion (461.13 billion baht)

5. Brazil, with a value of US$11.8 billion (406.07 billion baht)

6. Turkey, which has the highest tea consumer proportion, with a value of US$11.8 billion (406.07 billion baht)

7. Thailand, with a value of US$5.7 billion (196.15 billion baht)

8. Indonesia, with a value of US$4.2 billion (144.53 billion baht)

Global tea consumption rate has increased by 2.5% per person annually over the last 10 years. The 10 tea trends from 2021 to 2023 are:

1. Premium tea 2. Health tea, 3. Online shopping for tea, 4. Capsules tea, 5. Eco-friendly packaging, 6. Cold brews, 7. Coffee drinkers switching to tea, 8. Quality and selection, 9. Sample packs and 10. Shopping locally.