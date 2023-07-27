Complaints against local administrations top cases filed with NACC

Of the cases submitted, the agency accepted 2,748 for investigation, while the rest were forwarded to responsible agencies, NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said.

The agencies with the most complaints against them in the past year were local administration organisations with 1,548 corruption allegations filed, or 34.59% of all cases. Coming in second and third were the Interior Ministry (507 cases) and the Royal Thai Police (409 cases).

The most common complaint was violation of section 157 of the Criminal Code (nonfeasance or dereliction of duty by state officials).

Of the cases accepted by NACC, the total amount of damages allegedly caused by corruption amounted to 134.3 billion baht, said Niwatchai, adding that nearly 100 billion baht of damages came from dereliction of duty by state officials, and some 2 billion baht from graft in the procurement process.

Nitwatchai said it is notable that the number of corruption cases related to natural resources and the environment rose to 247 in the past year, significantly higher than the average of 150 cases per year during fiscal years 2018-2022.