Complaints against local administrations top cases filed with NACC
A total of 4,475 corruption cases were filed with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in the first ten months of the fiscal year 2023 (October 1, 2022 – July 19, 2023), the antigraft agency announced during a press event on Wednesday, which summarised its work over the past year.
Of the cases submitted, the agency accepted 2,748 for investigation, while the rest were forwarded to responsible agencies, NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said.
The agencies with the most complaints against them in the past year were local administration organisations with 1,548 corruption allegations filed, or 34.59% of all cases. Coming in second and third were the Interior Ministry (507 cases) and the Royal Thai Police (409 cases).
The most common complaint was violation of section 157 of the Criminal Code (nonfeasance or dereliction of duty by state officials).
Of the cases accepted by NACC, the total amount of damages allegedly caused by corruption amounted to 134.3 billion baht, said Niwatchai, adding that nearly 100 billion baht of damages came from dereliction of duty by state officials, and some 2 billion baht from graft in the procurement process.
Nitwatchai said it is notable that the number of corruption cases related to natural resources and the environment rose to 247 in the past year, significantly higher than the average of 150 cases per year during fiscal years 2018-2022.
The secretary general added that the NACC is preparing to file charges against 10 politicians for alleged illegal land ownership.
Regarding Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s alleged sale of 14 rai of land in Prachuap Khiri Khan province for 6 million baht while the land had a reported value of 18 million baht, Niwatchai pointed out that the case might not have merit since a seller can legally set any price he or she wants.
“However, the NACC will conduct an initial investigation into the case to find out why the value of the land has decreased,” he added.
Pita, the sole prime ministerial candidate of the party that won most seats in the general election, is also under investigation by the Constitutional Court for allegedly holding media shares in violation of election law.
The Constitutional Court is also processing a suit against Pita and Move Forward Party for proposing to amend section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code or lèse-majesté law.