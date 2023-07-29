New route opened to reduce traffic snarls in NE during holidays

The long break started on Friday, His Majesty the King’s birthday, and continues until the start of Buddhist Lent on Wednesday. Thais are expected to make millions of trips to visit their hometowns and tourist attractions during this period.

On Friday, the Burapha command of the Royal Thai Army’s Internal Security Operations Command said it had opened the Chong Ta Kiew checkpoint as an alternate route to Buri Ram province.

The new route starts from Highway No. 3308 in Sa Kaeo’s Ta Phraya district until it reaches Highway No. 3446, which leads to Lahan Sai district of Buri Ram.

“It provides an alternative to Highway No.348, the main route to Buri Ram, which is usually congested during long holidays,” said Maj-General Theppitak Nimit, Burapha’s commander.

Highway No.348, where the Chong Khao Tako checkpoint is situated, runs from Sa Kaeo’s Ta Phraya district to Buri Ram’s Non Din Daeng district.

Theppitak added that the Chong Ta Kiew checkpoint will remain open until August 2, after which it will be closed to the public for security reasons.