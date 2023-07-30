Foreign tourist dies after drinking ganja tea in Pattaya

The Sawang Boribun Thamma Sathan rescue centre was alerted at 3.46am that a foreign tourist had collapsed inside a ganja café in Tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district.

Rescue officials and a team of doctors from Pattaya Hospital rushed to the shop where they found the tourist lying on the floor. Rescue officials attempted to resuscitate the tourist, but he was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.