Foreign tourist dies after drinking ganja tea in Pattaya
A foreign tourist collapsed and died inside a marijuana café on Pattaya’s Walking Street early Sunday after drinking a cup of marijuana tea, police said.
The Sawang Boribun Thamma Sathan rescue centre was alerted at 3.46am that a foreign tourist had collapsed inside a ganja café in Tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district.
Rescue officials and a team of doctors from Pattaya Hospital rushed to the shop where they found the tourist lying on the floor. Rescue officials attempted to resuscitate the tourist, but he was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.
The tourist was identified as Hamad Alblaiher, but police have yet to identify his nationality.
Staff at the shop told police that Alblaiher was a regular patron who always ordered marijuana tea and a glass of water. They said he never smoked marijuana at the shop.
Staff said Alblaiher suddenly complained he could not breathe before he collapsed. Shocked staff immediately called for emergency help.