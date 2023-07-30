EEC can expect severe water shortage by 2037 if steps not taken, says agency
Thailand’s national water resources agency reckons the three provinces that make up the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will suffer severe water shortage by 2037.
The Office of the National Water Resources puts this shortage down to rising population, industrial development, tourism and farming.
EEC comprises Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong provinces.
As of 2022, the total demand for water in the region was approximately 657.73 million cubic metres, 216.83 million of which covered household consumption, 308.98 million was used in industry and 131.92 million in agriculture.
The agency reckons that by 2027, the demand will surge by 19.39% from 2017 to 2.89 billion cubic metres. The biggest consumer will be the agricultural sector, followed by the industrial and household sectors.
It is believed demand in Chachoengsao will rise to 1.58 billion cubic metres, followed by Rayong with 682 million and Chonburi with 623 million.
By 2037, the estimated total water demand will rise to 3.09 billion cubic metres. This projection is based on expected population growth of 6 million thanks to rising investment and infrastructure development.
The agency believes if the current water sources, which produce approximately 2.54 billion cubic metres, are not expanded, a severe shortage can be experienced by 2037.
Its study also points out that the impact of climate change on rainfall has not been factored into the existing water resource development plans.
Hence, it said, it is necessary to review the following:
• Accelerating projects like the Bang Pakong River Basin Development Project in Chanthaburi
• Promoting the production of fresh water from seawater in Map Ta Phut and Pattaya areas to cover industrial needs.
• Establishing an effective water-management system, that includes monitoring of consumption, reserves and supply readiness, for the industrial sector to use as a reference as well as to determine appropriate pricing structures.