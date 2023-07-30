EEC can expect severe water shortage by 2037 if steps not taken, says agency

The Office of the National Water Resources puts this shortage down to rising population, industrial development, tourism and farming.

EEC comprises Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong provinces.

As of 2022, the total demand for water in the region was approximately 657.73 million cubic metres, 216.83 million of which covered household consumption, 308.98 million was used in industry and 131.92 million in agriculture.

The agency reckons that by 2027, the demand will surge by 19.39% from 2017 to 2.89 billion cubic metres. The biggest consumer will be the agricultural sector, followed by the industrial and household sectors.

It is believed demand in Chachoengsao will rise to 1.58 billion cubic metres, followed by Rayong with 682 million and Chonburi with 623 million.

By 2037, the estimated total water demand will rise to 3.09 billion cubic metres. This projection is based on expected population growth of 6 million thanks to rising investment and infrastructure development.

The agency believes if the current water sources, which produce approximately 2.54 billion cubic metres, are not expanded, a severe shortage can be experienced by 2037.