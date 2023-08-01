Global warming could inflict massive loss on agriculture: panel

During a panel discussion entitled “Cope and Adapt to Prevent the Global Warming Crisis”, Associate Professor Dr Vishnu Atthavanich from the Faculty of Economics at Kasetsart University said that around 1.2 trillion trees would need to be planted just to absorb the carbon dioxide emitted in the past decade, adding that planting such a massive number of trees over a short period would be extremely challenging if not impossible.

Research evaluating the overall impact of global warming on Thai agriculture reveals that the non-irrigated agricultural regions are more vulnerable, with an estimated average annual damage of around 83 billion baht. The research projects that if the effects of global warming continue until 2045, the minimum cost to Thai agriculture could rise to 2.85 trillion baht, significantly higher than the country's current prediction of 3.3 trillion baht.

Dr Vishnu pointed out that the current El Niño phenomenon is accelerating global temperature rise beyond the historical average. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has estimated that in each month of 2023, global temperatures have been at their highest in the last 174 years. It is predicted that in 2024, the global temperature will break a new record, exceeding the pre-industrial level by 1.5 degrees Celsius.