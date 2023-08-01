Road death toll hits 153 in first 4 of 6-day holidays

Most people began their holidays early by heading out of Bangkok or other provinces on Thursday.

The Thai Road Safety Centre announced on its website on Tuesday that between Thursday and Monday, road accidents had claimed 153 lives.

Monday alone saw 45 people being killed and 2,173 others injured in road accidents.

The Cabinet added Monday to combine the King’s birthday, weekend and two Buddhist holidays to create six-day break for all. This prompted people to head out to the provinces since Thursday evening.