Road death toll hits 153 in first 4 of 6-day holidays
Like most other long holidays in Thailand, the latest six-day break which began last Friday has already seen more than 100 road deaths.
Most people began their holidays early by heading out of Bangkok or other provinces on Thursday.
The Thai Road Safety Centre announced on its website on Tuesday that between Thursday and Monday, road accidents had claimed 153 lives.
Monday alone saw 45 people being killed and 2,173 others injured in road accidents.
The Cabinet added Monday to combine the King’s birthday, weekend and two Buddhist holidays to create six-day break for all. This prompted people to head out to the provinces since Thursday evening.
As of Monday, police have arrested 958 motorists and motorcyclists for drunk driving, the centre added.
Pol General Roy Inkpairoj, the deputy National Police chief who oversees the traffic operations centre, said he has instructed traffic police nationwide to direct traffic for people heading back.
He said people began heading back to Bangkok or their homes or workplaces elsewhere on Tuesday, before the last day of the break on Wednesday.
Traffic has started becoming heavy in certain spots on key Bangkok-bound roads, so traffic police have been ordered to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Traffic police have also been told to strictly enforce the law against 10 types of traffic violations, namely:
• Speeding
• Jumping red lights
• Driving against the traffic
• Driving without a licence
• Driving without a safety belt
• Overtaking other vehicles at risky spots
• Drunk driving
• Riding a motorcycle without crash helmets
• Using mobile phone while driving
• Riding unsafely modified bikes
Meanwhile, Pol Lt-General Nithithorn Jintakanon, PR chief for traffic police, said the National Police chief has instructed traffic police to monitor the situation and reverse traffic flow when necessary to alleviate congestion at certain spots.
For instance, some outbound lanes of Mitraphap Road, Phaholyothin Road and Asia Highway may become inbound lanes to alleviate congestion, he added.