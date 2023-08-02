Protests planned for Asok-Thonglor area on Wednesday

In a facebook post on Tuesday, the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration invited pro-democracy protestors to gather at the Asok Intersection at noon.

The demonstrators are believed to be protesting the parliamentary decision to block Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat from being renominated as Prime Minister in the joint House session scheduled on Friday.

The post said a “car mob” will move from the Asok Montri Intersection along Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglor) into New Phetchaburi Road until it reaches Move Forward Party’s head office at Thai Summit Tower. The mob will end their journey at Pheu Thai Party’s headquarters at OAI Tower on New Phetchaburi Road.

The MPB said that motorists should avoid Asok Montri Intersection, Sukhumvit Soi 55 and New Phetchaburi Road from noon onwards. Motorists should also steer clear of Pradit Manutham Road in the section that connects with New Phetchaburi Road, the police added.

The police advised motorists to use the following routes to avoid the mob on Wednesday:

Rama IV Road between Sukhumvit Sois 16 and 22

Sukhumvit Sois 26, 36, and 42

Ekamai, Asok-Phetchaburi, and Phrom Phong intersections to avoid the Asok Montri Intersection

Police also advised motorists to plan their trips in advance. For more information, contact the police call centre at 1197.