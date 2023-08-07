Rain forecast for much of Thailand

The heavy rainfall could lead to sudden flooding and forest runoffs, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Conditions in the southern and southwestern parts of the country, meanwhile, will be influenced by a monsoon trough covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand combined with a low-pressure system over the upper part of Vietnam and southern China.

Wave height will be moderate in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand but around 2 metres or higher further north. Vessel operators are advised to avoid areas with thunderstorms.

In the eastern Pacific, powerful tropical storm Khanun is expected to move through the southern part of Japan and could potentially impact the Korean Peninsula from August 8-10. Individuals planning to travel to these regions are advised to closely monitor the weather conditions before embarking on their journeys.