AOT kicks off installation of solar power at Suvarnabhumi Airport

AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat said on Wednesday that the agency has cooperated with District Cooling System and Power Plant (DCAP) to install 4.4 megawatts of solar power at the airport terminal.

“We expect this project to help reduce heat in the terminal by more than 7C and reduce energy consumption for air conditioning by 2%,” he said.

The project would save more than 11 million baht per year and should reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by over 3,600 tons.