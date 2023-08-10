AOT kicks off installation of solar power at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Airports of Thailand (AOT) recently started the installation of solar cells at Suvarnabhumi Airport's passenger terminal in a bid to promote it as Thailand's first green airport.
AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat said on Wednesday that the agency has cooperated with District Cooling System and Power Plant (DCAP) to install 4.4 megawatts of solar power at the airport terminal.
“We expect this project to help reduce heat in the terminal by more than 7C and reduce energy consumption for air conditioning by 2%,” he said.
The project would save more than 11 million baht per year and should reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by over 3,600 tons.
AOT has received cooperation from relevant agencies for the project planning and testing in order to meet international standards and ensure maximum benefits and safety without causing an impact on aviation, he added.
"AOT is paying attention to environmental management along with promoting eco-friendly tourism," he said, adding that the project will lead to sustainable aviation industry development.
He added that AOT also plans to install 50 megawatts of solar cells on buildings and ponds in the airport area, accounting for 20% of the airport's energy consumption.