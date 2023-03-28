Police arrest 3 Mongolians after Suvarnabhumi CCTV reveals clues to disappearing wallets

Police arrested Damdin Jargalsaikhan, 37, Batbold Sambuu, 51, and Batmyagmar Urtnasan, 37, on Floor B of the passenger terminal on Friday (March 24), said airport director Kittiphong Kittikhajorn.

Officials identified the suspects from CCTV footage after two Japanese men, a Thai woman and a Canadian man separately complained to tourist police that they had lost their wallets and cash in several currencies between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The missing money reportedly amounted to over 260,000 baht.

The footage appears to show the three suspects working with two women, who are still at large, by surrounding the victims, while the women use their coats to block the view of their luggage and then steal cash from their bags. The gang was filmed acting in this way near a currency exchange booth after the alleged victims had just exchanged money, and in an elevator leading to a parking lot.

Kittiphong said the airport has ordered security staff to increase surveillance to ensure safety for passengers, especially during peak hours. He also urged all passengers to be mindful of their belonging at all times. To report missing money or property, passengers can contact an airport information booth or call the 1155 hotline.