Motorbike collision sparks street fight between Thais and Kuwaitis in Pattaya
Panicked residents living on Soi Yensabai in Pattaya City had to rush out of their homes to stop a street fight between Thai locals and Kuwaiti tourists at about 15 minutes before 1am today.
The street fight took place in front of a restaurant after a group of Thais on motorbikes chased down a group of Kuwaiti tourists on motorbikes in an attempt to negotiate a settlement for a motorcycle collision the Thais blamed on a Kuwaiti tourist.
They said the Kuwaitis fled the scene of the collision on their motorbikes and that they pursued them to the soi.
The attempt to negotiate compensation turned into a street brawl, witnesses said.
The young Thais later apologised to the owner of the restaurant that the brawl erupted in front of and promised to pay compensation for damages to the venue.
The Thais also filed a police complaint against the Kuwaiti tourists for compensation for the motorcycle collision.