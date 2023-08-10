Motorbike collision sparks street fight between Thais and Kuwaitis in Pattaya

The street fight took place in front of a restaurant after a group of Thais on motorbikes chased down a group of Kuwaiti tourists on motorbikes in an attempt to negotiate a settlement for a motorcycle collision the Thais blamed on a Kuwaiti tourist.

They said the Kuwaitis fled the scene of the collision on their motorbikes and that they pursued them to the soi.

The attempt to negotiate compensation turned into a street brawl, witnesses said.