HM Queen Sirikit’s 91st birthday marked with 21-gun salute

Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday on August 12 is also marked as National Mother’s Day in Thailand.

As soon as the clock struck noon on Saturday, the Royal Thai Army’s 1st Field Artillery Regiment, King’s Guard, fired 21 shots on the royal grounds of Sanam Luang, adjacent to the Grand Palace.

A similar salute was simultaneously held at the Royal Thai Navy’s Royal Thai Marine Corps at Wichai Prasit Fort in Bangkok Yai district. The Royal Thai Air Force’s Security Forces Command also carried out a salute at Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in Don Mueang district.

A gun salute, also known as a cannon salute, is a ceremonial act that involves firing shots to mark special occasions or show honour. The number of shots fired can vary depending on the significance of the event or the rank of the person being honoured.

In many countries, including Thailand, a 21-gun salute is a common practice to mark a joyful occasion.

The word salute is rooted in the Latin word “Salutio”, which means to greet or wish good health.