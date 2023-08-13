Swine association seeking help to stop pork smuggling

Thailand has sufficient domestic pork production and illegal pork imports must be addressed, the association said.

Association president Surachai Sutthitham said investigations and legal action are intensifying to prevent pork from being smuggled into Thailand. The association said it was necessary to have discussions with diplomats from pork-exporting countries to ensure they understand the impact of smuggled pork on Thailand.

Association members have scheduled meetings with diplomats from several countries, especially those from countries where illicit pork has been intercepted in container shipments. These countries include Brazil, Argentina, and Germany. Association members are scheduled to meet with the Brazilian ambassador on August 15.

The discussions will focus on the repercussions of large quantities of pork being smuggled into Thailand. Production costs in some countries are 30 to 40% lower than in Thailand. The Thai swine sector loses about 150 million baht a day due to smuggled pork, the association said.