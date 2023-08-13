Pattaya police nab defiant Arab road racers, warn motorbike rentals to be strict

Officers from Pattaya Police Station and officials from Chonburi provincial administration were deployed to check the roads and sois where local residents have complained about road racing and the blocking of traffic by Arab youngsters, mostly tourists from Kuwait. Interior Ministry officials also joined the operation.

Most of the riders parked their motorbikes on the roadside as soon as they saw the officials approaching.

Some, however, were defiant and continued riding their bikes, only to be stopped and fined for violating traffic laws.