King’s 2 sons receive warm welcome as they visit Siriraj Hospital to pay respect to ancestors

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, the second son of His Majesty, and his younger brother, Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, were warmly welcomed by executives when they arrived at Siriraj Hospital at 11.45am.

The duo posed for photographs near the King Rama V statue before they were led to the Siriraj Bimuksthan Museum.

They later visited Siriraj’s 100th-anniversary building, where they paid respect to the statues of their grandfather, King Rama IX the Great, and their great-grandparents.