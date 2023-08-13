King’s 2 sons receive warm welcome as they visit Siriraj Hospital to pay respect to ancestors
Two sons of His Majesty the King visited Siriraj Hospital Museum to pay respects to statues of their ancestors on Sunday.
Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, the second son of His Majesty, and his younger brother, Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, were warmly welcomed by executives when they arrived at Siriraj Hospital at 11.45am.
The duo posed for photographs near the King Rama V statue before they were led to the Siriraj Bimuksthan Museum.
They later visited Siriraj’s 100th-anniversary building, where they paid respect to the statues of their grandfather, King Rama IX the Great, and their great-grandparents.
Vacharaesorn, fondly called “Than On” by Thais, is on a visit to Thailand after 27 years of living abroad. He and his brother, “Than Ong”, arrived in Thailand on the evening of August 7.
Though the two brothers no longer hold a royal title, they have been warmly welcomed everywhere during their visit.
Vacharaesorn and Chakriwat are the second and third of four sons of His Majesty and his former consort Suajrinee Vivacharawonges. Their younger sister is Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who lives in Thailand.
The four brothers moved to the United States after finishing primary school in Thailand.