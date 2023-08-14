Gemstones and jewellery exports up 31%

This positive trend extends over six months, with a total increase of 9.01%. However, the global economic conditions including inflation and uncertainties still pose challenges, despite the support from the service and tourism sector.

Sumed Prasongpongchai, the director of the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand, said he was satisfied with the increase in exports and added that if gold were included, the value would be U$929.15 million. For the first half of 2023 (January - June), gemstone and jewelry exports (excluding gold) totalled U$4.20 billion, he added.

In terms of major export markets, there were both increases and decreases. Notable increases were seen in Hong Kong (up by 184.47%), Japan (up by 6.05%), Italy (up by 47.27%), the United Arab Emirates (up by 22.50%), and Singapore (up by 73.94%). Other countries showed a downward trend, with the US down by 8.99%, Germany by 17.52%, the UK by 16.17%, and Switzerland by 2.78%. India saw the most significant decrease at 64.86%.

The recovery of the global economy during the second half of the year is still relatively slow due to persisting inflation and economic instability. Major economies within the G7 group, including the US, the UK and Germany, are facing more significant challenges compared to other countries. This is due to financial institutional issues, inflationary pressures, and increased financial costs from interest rates and stricter control policies, which affect production, investment, and consumption.