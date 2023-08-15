Weather: heavy rain warning for 42 provinces

This weather pattern will bring heavy rainfall to some areas of the central and eastern parts of Thailand, with prolonged downpours likely in certain areas of the northern region, northeastern region, eastern region, and west coast of the southern region.

Residents of these areas are advised to be cautious of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to sudden flooding and forest runoff, particularly in hilly terrain areas near flowing water bodies.

As for the sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, there will be relatively strong winds, with waves reaching 2-3 metres, or above in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels -should avoid going out to sea.

Wave height will be marginally lower in the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf of Thailand, reaching about 2 metres, more in storms.