Prawit chairs meeting tomorrow on measures to deal with imminent drought
Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan would chair a meeting of the National Water Resources Committee on Wednesday to discuss measures to deal with expected drought because of the El Nino phenomenon, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Dr Surasee Kittimonthol, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources, said Prawit, who chairs the committee, had called the meeting to follow up on and speed up various measures to be enforced during the rainy season.
The measures have been proposed for both drought-hit and flood-prone areas nationwide, said Surasee, deputy chairman of the water committee.
This year the office expected drought to hit several parts of the country because of impact of the El Nino.
El Nino is a natural climate pattern that occurs every 2 to 7 years. It can result in less rainfall, resulting in drought in many areas.
Surasee said the meeting would consider additional measures to deal with the expected drought.
“For example, the authorities may seek cooperation from farmers to harvest rice only once this year,” Surasee said.
He said farmers would be encouraged to plant crops that consume less water.
“There will be a campaign across all sectors to be economical in water usage.”
He added that the meeting would also discuss a two-year water management plan to store as much water as possible in major reservoirs nationwide, which would be proposed to the Cabinet for approval to implement.
Surasee said the impact of El Nino had already resulted in lower rains in the early monsoon season and threatened to affect areas in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), covering Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao provinces.
Since the EEC is crucial for driving the economy, several sectors are worried that the drought would affect businesses in the areas, Surasee said.
He said the water committee had come up with measures to use the eastern water network of the Royal Irrigation Department and the Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited (East Water) to alleviate drought in the EEC areas.
As part of the measures, water from Klong Phra Ong Chaiya Nuchit and Bang Pakong River would be drawn and channelled to be stored at the Bang Phra Reservoir in Chonburi for use by industries and households.
The plan is to pump water into the reservoir at the rate of 80 million cubic metres. This year 10.2 million cubic metre of water has been channelled to the reservoir.
At the same time, the Royal Irrigation Department will divert water from Klong Saphan to be stored at the Prasae Reservoir in Rayong for distribution through two canals to other parts of the EEC. The plan is to draw water from Klong Saphan at the rate of 50 million cubic metres per year. This year 2.65 cubic metres of water has been drawn.
The department will also divert water from Klong Wang Tanode in Chanthaburi province to the Prasae Reservoir at the rate of 70 million cubic metres per year, Surasee added.