Prawit chairs meeting tomorrow on measures to deal with imminent drought

Dr Surasee Kittimonthol, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources, said Prawit, who chairs the committee, had called the meeting to follow up on and speed up various measures to be enforced during the rainy season.

The measures have been proposed for both drought-hit and flood-prone areas nationwide, said Surasee, deputy chairman of the water committee.

This year the office expected drought to hit several parts of the country because of impact of the El Nino.

El Nino is a natural climate pattern that occurs every 2 to 7 years. It can result in less rainfall, resulting in drought in many areas.