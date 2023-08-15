Rockstar Bangkok University president Petch Osathanugrah dies aged 63
Petch Osathanugrah, the president of Bangkok University as well as singer/songwriter, succumbed to heart failure on Monday night. He was 63.
Funeral services will be held at Wat That Thong in Bangkok’s Watthana district.
Petch was also behind the listing of his family-owned beverage company Osotspa Plc on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, while he was chairman of the company’s board of directors. Osotspa manufactures the popular energy drink M-150.
He was born on January 1, 1960, to Surat and Pongthip Osathanugrah.
While president of Bangkok University, which was founded by his father, Petch introduced changes to meet the demands of new-generation students, providing new courses like gaming and interactive media, digital marketing and media innovations.
He was also singer and songwriter, with his song “Piang Chai Khon Nee” (If Only This Man), topping the charts when it was released with his first album “It’s Normal Story” in 1987.
Petch is survived by his only son, Purat Osathanugrah.