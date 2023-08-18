Assets worth millions confiscated from foreigners, Thai woman allegedly running prostitution ring

The 48-year-old American, identified only as “Bass”, was nabbed at his house in the resort city of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

His 34-year-old Thai girlfriend, identified as Kanya (surname withheld), was caught at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The couple were charged with providing prostitutes.

Police had received complaints from foreign tourists who said that they were drugged and their belongings stolen by Thai prostitutes sent from the Absolute Angels Bangkok website.

An investigation discovered that the website, which advertised itself as offering escort services in Bangkok and other tourist cities, openly offered prostitution services to foreign tourists, Immigration Bureau commander Pol Lt-General Phakphumphiphat Sujjapan told a press conference on Friday.

He said the website drew as many as 429,500 visits in July and had a list of about 80 “escorts” in many parts of the country, including Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin.



