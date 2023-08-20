Prayut pleased with success of subway tunnel under Chao Phraya River

Tipanan said Prayut has been instrumental in pushing for the development of the country's transportation and transit infrastructure.

One of the metro lines that serves as a travel route and is close to local tourist attractions is the MRT Blue Line from Hua Lamphong to Bang Khae, an extension connecting the Blue Line to the Thonburi side of the river.

A special feature of this route between Sanam Chai and Isaraphap stations is that it passes through the first underwater tunnel under the Chao Phraya River, spanning about 200 metres, or about two minutes of commuting time.

Prayut chaired the Eastbound Tunnel Boring Machine launch ceremony, marking the beginning of the construction of the subway tunnel under the river between Sanam Chai and Tha Phra stations, which officially commenced service on March 9, 2019.

This route provides convenient connectivity between Rattanakosin Island and Thonburi, including access too three universities as well as several large hospitals, reducing traffic congestion and providing convenience to the public, Tipanan said.

Prayut has expressed his intention to develop architecture, both externally and internally, that harmonises with the local context along the Blue Line section two, which passes through an historic area. This architecture should reflect the beauty and cultural uniqueness of the area, such as at Mangkorn Kamalawat Temple Station, he said.

This subway tunnel under Chao Phraya River helps promote development on both sides of the river, bridging the two sides of the city, Tipanan said.