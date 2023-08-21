Heavy rain forecast for 45 provinces
Heavy downpours are likely to soak 45 provinces across the country today including Bangkok and the surrounding areas, the Meteorological Department announced on Monday.
The increased rainfall, which could cause flash flooding and forest runoff especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas, is due to a monsoon trough passing through the northern and upper northeastern regions and combining with a low-pressure system along the central coast of Vietnam.
Wave height in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, rising to 1-2 metres in the upper Andaman and Gulf, higher in thunderstorms.