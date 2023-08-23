Heavy rain forecast for much of Thailand
Downpours are likely over much of Thailand on Wednesday, with heavy rain, flooding and forest runoffs forecast for parts of the northern, northeastern, central and eastern regions. Bangkok and its surrounds will see a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.
A monsoon trough passing over the upper part of the northern region and northern Laos, entering a low-pressure zone over the upper part of Vietnam will continue to bring thunderstorms to Thailand. The southwestern monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South bringing rain that will be heavy at time. The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will experience moderate waves with wave heights of around 1 metre, or higher in areas with thunderstorms.
