Striking a balance: Navigating motherhood and expectations at work
Kanlayawee Waewklayhong, a former journalist and new mother, speaks to The Nation about the challenges mothers face when returning to work.
The first thing new mothers need is understanding and support, Kanlayawee says as she delves into the multifaceted nature of the struggle new mothers face.
To begin with, she said, the workforce is not the same as the one mothers-to-be leave behind.
“New mothers feel left out and backed into a corner as society presents them with the same challenges as the ones they left,” the mother of a one-year-old said.
One of the biggest challenges faced by mothers is breastfeeding at work, not to mention dealing with the physical pain of lactating.
Balancing both roles
The expectations placed on mothers when they return to work are often intertwined with the desire to maintain high standards, while simultaneously managing the responsibilities of motherhood.
Kanlayawee added that mothers feel backed into a corner because societal norms expect them to excel both as professionals and as mothers. The challenge of handling these roles while dealing with fast-paced changes that come with motherhood also sparks an internal struggle, she said.
She also acknowledged the pressure to seamlessly transition between these roles, describing it as a blend between societal ideals and personal aspirations. She said these expectations can see mothers worrying about being seen as unprofessional or incapable when trying to integrate their motherhood duties with their work duties.
Struggles of returning to work
The transition to work can be challenging for mothers who feel torn between their professional responsibilities and their desire to be attentive caregivers. Kanlayawee points out that this struggle is pervasive and experienced by many mothers, regardless of their culture or workplace.
The challenges arise from the need to balance parenting duties with work commitments and fear of how colleagues and supervisors perceive them.
Need for support
Kanlayawee envisions designated spaces within workplaces where mothers can care for their children and nurse them during breaks. Such support will not only attribute to the physical well-being of both mother and child but will also contribute to mental health, thereby enhancing work performance.
This includes understanding from colleagues and supervisors regarding the unique challenges working mothers face.
Role of government and corporations
Kanlayawee also highlighted the importance of maternity leave, saying that taking extended time off is crucial for mothers to recover both physically and mentally.
Acknowledging the complexities surrounding the implementation of such policies, she said the government and companies should collaborate to provide the necessary infrastructure and resources required to support working mothers.
Financial and emotional struggles
Most new parents face a significant challenge where finances are concerned, with expenses for equipment like breast pumps, milk storage tools and other childcare costs adding to the burden.
For instance, the price tag for a breast pump can range from affordable to very expensive, and each mother must carefully select one that meets her physical needs.
Balancing financial demands with the emotional and physical toll of pumping and nursing can also be overwhelming for most mothers.
While only one in three mothers in Thailand exclusively breastfeeds their babies, far below the World Health Organisation’s Global Nutrition Target of 50% breastfeeding mothers by 2025, a recent Unicef-led survey in Thailand shows a positive trend. According to the study, nearly 29% of mothers in Thailand now exclusively breastfeed their babies during the first six months of their lives. This marks a significant improvement from the 2019 rate of 14%.
Mothers in Thailand, however, encounter many obstacles in their breastfeeding journey. These challenges include inadequate post-hospital lactation support, insufficient help from family and the prevalence of misleading advertising for infant formula.
Striving for recognition
The journey of re-entering the workforce as a mother is not just about work and parenting, but also about self-worth. Mothers strive to maintain their professional identities while navigating the complex challenges of raising a child. They hope for a society that recognises and supports the many roles they undertake.
As societies evolve, the narrative around working mothers should also evolve, recognising and valuing the vital role they play both at work and at home.