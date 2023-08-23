Striking a balance: Navigating motherhood and expectations at work

The first thing new mothers need is understanding and support, Kanlayawee says as she delves into the multifaceted nature of the struggle new mothers face.

To begin with, she said, the workforce is not the same as the one mothers-to-be leave behind.

“New mothers feel left out and backed into a corner as society presents them with the same challenges as the ones they left,” the mother of a one-year-old said.

One of the biggest challenges faced by mothers is breastfeeding at work, not to mention dealing with the physical pain of lactating.

Balancing both roles

The expectations placed on mothers when they return to work are often intertwined with the desire to maintain high standards, while simultaneously managing the responsibilities of motherhood.

Kanlayawee added that mothers feel backed into a corner because societal norms expect them to excel both as professionals and as mothers. The challenge of handling these roles while dealing with fast-paced changes that come with motherhood also sparks an internal struggle, she said.

She also acknowledged the pressure to seamlessly transition between these roles, describing it as a blend between societal ideals and personal aspirations. She said these expectations can see mothers worrying about being seen as unprofessional or incapable when trying to integrate their motherhood duties with their work duties.