Cyber security agency warns of fake digital wallet apps

“Currently no government agency has launched such a campaign nor published an application for the campaign. Therefore, these apps could be made by scammers,” Pol. General Amorn Chomchoey, Secretary-General of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) said on Wednesday.

“Please do not download or install these applications, as they could allow scammers to steal your personal data or money,” he said.

Amorn added that the NCSA has alerted Google to remove such applications from its Play Store, where the applications are found.

Aimed at boosting domestic consumption, the 10,000 Baht digital money or digital wallet scheme was presented by Srettha Thavisin, who received royal endorsement as Thailand’s 30th prime minister on Wednesday evening.

Under the scheme, every Thai citizen aged 16 and up will receive 10,000 baht in a digital wallet. The money can be spent at local businesses within 4 kilometres of their registered address. The money must be spent within six months and only on items necessary for daily life.